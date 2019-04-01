Doris M. Gay 1930 - 2019

Loving Mother and Grandmother

COLUMBIA/RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NEW YORK - Doris M. Gay, age 88, formerly of the Town of Columbia, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, NY.

She was born on April 28,1930, in Ilion, the daughter of Dawes J. Dunham and Winifred (Scouten) Dunham and attended Ilion High School. On May 1,1948, she was united in marriage to Ernest "Ernie" M. Gay. He passed away on February 16, 1999. Doris was an active member of the Richfield Springs Bible Church for more than forty years. As part of her ministry, she sent out many cards on behalf of the church family over the years.

Surviving family members include her daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Don Urtz, of Richfield Springs and Karen and William Schorer, of Millers Mills; her grandchildren, Wendy Urtz-Chapman and her husband, Bradlee, Melissa Hoage and Desiree Wentworth, William Shorer and his fiancée, Hillary; her great-grandchildren, Bambi Chapman, Rock Chapman, Lillian Hoage and Zachary Hoage; her sister and brother-in-law, June and Russell Hocking, of Ilion; her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Connie Dunham, of Ilion; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son, David Gay; and her brothers, Richard and Dawes Dunham.

Calling hours will be held, Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with her nephew, Rev. Dawes Dunham, officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Health Services for their excellent care and compassion given to Doris.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Doris, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Richfield Springs Bible Church, 17 Church St., Richfield Springs, NY 13439. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted all service arrangements and supervision to their long-time friend and Funeral Director, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary