Dorothy E. Pope
Dorothy E. Pope 1931 - 2020
CEDARVILLE - Dorothy E. Pope, 88, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
She was born on December 27, 1931, in Utica, a daughter of the late Orval and Merle (Graves) Truman. In 1950, she was united in marriage to Fred Pope, Sr., a blessed union of over 49 years. Mr. Pope passed away in 1999.
She was employed with the Mt. Markham School System, retiring in 2017 after many years of dedicated service. She also was the Tax Collector for the Town of Litchfield.
Dorothy was very involved in her community. She was a member of the Cedarville Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary for 55 plus years, she was a 50 year member of the Herkimer County Fire Ladies Auxiliary and a 50 year member of the Girl Scouts.
Dorothy, along with her husband, Fred, were foster parents to over 76 children. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens and spending time with her feline companions.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Clifford) Coffin, of Cedarville, Barry (Candace) Pope, of West Winfield, Jeff (Gail) Pope, of Cedarville and Aaron (Susan) Pope, of Poland; a daughter-in-law, Heidi Pope, of Leonardsville; also a special foster son, Francis (Roxanne) Higgitt, of Minnesota. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Clifford (Trudy) Coffin, Daniel (BobbiLee) Coffin, Heather (Keith) Gates, Janel (Rick) Hartman, Holly (Stanley) Dealing, William (Jessica) Pope, Tammy (Robert) Nelson, Freddie John Pope, Aaron Pope, Jr., Alexa Pope, Ariel Pope, Emily Pope, Josiah Pope, and Shelby (Gary) Farquhar. She also leaves 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Fred Pope, Jr.; a great-grandchild, Hailey Hartman; and two sisters, Ida Brooks and Inez Truman.
Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Cedarville Fire Dept., 960 St. Rt. 51, Ilion, NY 13357,.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a time and place to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
365 West Main Street
West Winfield, NY 13491
(315) 822-3111
