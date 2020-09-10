Dorothy L. Geraty 1929 - 2020
HERKIMER - Dorothy L. Geraty, 91, a longtime Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Valley Health Services, with her family by her side.
She was born on January 12, 1929, in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Ernest Keyser and Ellen (Glover) Dunning and was a graduate of Herkimer High School.
Her marriage to Edward A. Geraty, Jr., took place on November 2, 1946 in Herkimer. The couple shared a blessed union of 58 years until the passing of Ed on August 28, 2004.
Dorothy, along with her husband, Ed, were the founders of Geraty Pools and Spa, Herkimer.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Geraty-Taylor, Sue (Gregg) DeLuca, Nancy (Clinton) Loren, Elizabeth Cramer and Ann Marie Geraty; daughters-in-law, Maria Geraty and Lucy Geraty; sixteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Daniel and Richard Geraty; infant grandson, Zachary Geraty; and two sons-in-law, Edward Taylor and Rob Cramer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500, with Rev. Dr. Steven A. Scarcia officiating. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the services at 2:00 p.m. Burial at Fairfield Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com
.