Dorothy L. Murphy 1929 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Dorothy L. Murphy (Potrikus), age 90, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on July 5th, 2019, at the Little Falls Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born in Cooperstown, NY, to Frances (Stefanski) and John Potrikus, on April 24th,1929. She grew up in Cooperstown and the family moved to Little Falls when she was a teen. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls and resided there for the remainder of her life. Dorothy married Thomas Murphy, the love of her life for 71 years, in 1948. They had four children.

Besides being a great mom to her children and a devoted grandma, Dorothy had other passions. She loved plants and gardening and birds (especially cardinals), reading, crafting, woodworking and writing. She wrote and published two books based on her family, many children's stories and lovely poetry. One of her books was based on family camp life, which she always treasured. A lifelong passion for Dorothy was her spiritual exploration and she had a deep ongoing connection with her angels.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents and six siblings. Surviving are her loving husband, Thomas; her four children, Thomas (Irene), of Fairfield, Iowa, Steven (Elizabeth), of New Paltz, NY, Lynn Hart Phillips (Thomas), of Saranac Lake, NY and Sharon (Thomas) Nagle, of Herkimer, NY. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Tom (Ed), David, Darla, Christopher, Bevin, Melissa, Emily, Tom and Wendy. She had thirteen great-grandchildren who blessed her later years.

The family wants to express their thanks, love and appreciation to the staffs of both Alpine Rehabilitation Center and Little Falls Hospital, for the excellent and loving care they gave to Dorothy and her family.

