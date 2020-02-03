|
Dorothy M. Lamphere 1931 - 2020
FAIRFIELD - Dorothy M. Lamphere, 88, of Academy Walk, died on February 1, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford. She had the comfort of her grandson, Andrew, at her bedside at the time of her passing.
Mrs. Lamphere was born on June 17, 1931, in the Town of Deerfield, a daughter of the late Robert and Gladys (Dygert) Huckabone. She received her education from Poland and Whitesboro Schools and worked on the family dairy farm from an early age. On November 6, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage with Franklin S. Lamphere at the Community Baptist Church, Poland. She was employed as a Rural Contractor for the U.S. Postal Service for the Middleville and Fairfield Routes for 30 years.
Dorothy was a dedicated member of the Middleville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for 40 years. She also cleaned the Church for many years and was a former trustee. In recent years, Dorothy attended the Newport United Methodist Church for the convenience of handicap accessibility. Mrs. Lamphere was the recipient of the "Lucille E. Fields Woman of Worship" award in both 2007 and 2011. She was also a member of the Postal Contractors Association. Dorothy was an amazing baker and will be fondly remembered for her pies, cream puffs and big cookies!
Survivors besides her husband of 65 years, Franklin, include three children, Kevin Lamphere, of Syracuse and Melissa (Philip) Bolton and Michael Lamphere, all of Middleville; one sister, Betty Lamphere, of Deerfield; two sisters-in-law, Jean Huckabone, of Springfield Center and Mary Huckabone, of Deerfield; ten grandchildren, Kim (Tim) Walker, Renee Lamphere (Michael Speziale), Matthew and Andrew Lamphere, Philip (Mari) Bolton, Jr., Alexys Bolton (Adrian Viscomi) and Olivia, Klohie, Jorja and Bella Bolton; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was anxiously awaiting the birth of her two great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by five brothers, Douglas, Kenneth, Claude, Nelson and Robert Huckabone.
Funeral services will be held at Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. Richard Asaro, officiating. Spring interment will take place in Fairfield Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dorothy's family extends sincere appreciation for the many years of excellent and compassionate care provided by Dr. Dilip Kachare.
Per family request, please omit flowers and consider memorials to the Newport United Methodist Church or Middleville Volunteer Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020