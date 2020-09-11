1/1
Douglas D. "Donnie" Pedrick Jr.
Douglas D. "Donnie" Pedrick, Jr. 1957 - 2020
EAST HERKIMER - Douglas Donald "Donnie" Pedrick, Jr., age 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020, in the Abraham House, Rome.
He was born on December 19, 1957, in Ilion, son of the late Douglas D., Sr. and Joanne Helen May Pedrick. A lifelong area resident he was raised in Herkimer and graduated from Herkimer High School. He furthered his education at Herkimer County Community College, where he received his Associate's Degree in Business. For more than twenty years he worked as a CNC Machine Operator at Remington Arms Company, retiring this year.
He was a member of the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club and the East Herkimer Snow Riders. In his leisure time, he liked to water ski, go snowmobiling and boating. To all who knew him, they will never forget a fun and generous man. He enjoyed being with his many friends and family as they enjoyed him in return. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his sister; granddaughter, Amanda Brown, of Marlton, NJ; his sister, Tracey and her husband, Anthony Macri, of Herkimer and their children; and several cousins.
Calling hours for Mr. Pedrick will be on Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after in the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Those who are attending are asked to please observe Covid-19 regulations requiring face masks and keeping a social distance of six feet.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to The Abraham House, 417 N. Washington Street, Rome, NY 13340. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
