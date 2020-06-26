Duard T. "Dewey" Henderson 1927 - 2020

HERKIMER - Duard T. "Dewey" Henderson, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 in Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, town of Kirkland.

A lifelong area resident, he was born in Herkimer, on May 10, 1927, son of the late Duard T. and Lura Folts Henderson. Dewey was raised in Herkimer and was a graduate of Herkimer High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served from March 12, 1945 in the Pacific Theatre and was the recipient of Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal. He was honorably discharged on August 3, 1946 attaining the rank of Seaman 2nd Class.

On September 16, 1950, he was united in marriage to the former Gertrude Ritcher in the First United Methodist Church, Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted union of 62 years until her passing on November 26, 2012.

For twenty years, Mr. Henderson was a driver and serviceman for the Herkimer Petroleum Company. He retired in 1986. For a short time, he also drove school bus for the Herkimer Central Schools.

In the year 2000, he and his wife moved to enjoy their retirement in South Carolina. They returned to Herkimer in 2012.

Dewey was a man who had a love for the outdoors; in his leisure time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. To his many friends, he was a caring, generous and helpful man. He was happiest when he spent time with his family, especially his cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was a special man and will be truly missed.

Surviving are his son, Dewey Henderson and his wife, Cassandra, of S C; a daughter, Gale Mergenthaler, of Frankfort; six grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Chelsie; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents and wife, Gertrude, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Mergenthaler, in 1993; and two sisters, Sally Cimino and Fay McDermott.

A graveside funeral service was held on Saturday, June 27th in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Little Falls, with Pastor Chris Shumske of the Free Methodist Church, Herkimer, officiating. Military Honors were provided by the US Navy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Funeral arrangements were with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.



