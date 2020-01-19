|
Eddie Arsenault 1930 - 2020
ILION – Eddie Arsenault, 89, of Prindle Apartments, passed away on January 17, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.
Mr. Arsenault was born on April 20, 1930, in Fitchburg, MA, a son of the late Blair and Emilie (Doiron) Arsenault. In 1949, he served in the U.S. Air Force stateside and overseas during the Korean War and was known as "Wild Billy Byrd" during his enlistment. He was honorably discharged in 1953 at the rank of Airman 2nd Class. On May 4, 1952, Eddie was united in marriage with the former Nadine E. Battiste, in AZ. The couple raised their family in the Valley until 1978, when they moved to CO and later to Las Vegas. Eddie was primarily employed as a truck driver for TIC in CO, with Nadine often riding shotgun, as well as long distance and local trucking companies in NY. Nadine's illness brought them back to the Valley to be closer to family, where Eddie cared for his love, until her passing on April 26, 2001. Eddie will always be remembered for playing his guitar and singing with his family and other local musicians.
Survivors include one daughter, Denise (Jonathan) Fulmer, of Little Falls; one son, Eddy (Susan) Arsenault, of FL; daughter-in-law, Amy Arsenault, of NV; one brother, Joseph "Peter" Arsenault, of ME; two sisters, Doris Gervais, of FL and Patricia (Nathan) Benjamin, of MA; ten grandchildren, Jessica (Howie) Okusko, Diane (Tim) and Michael (Amber) Fulmer, Chasity and Kacy, Trevor, Riley, Emilie, Richard and Kyrie Arsenault; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Craig; three brothers, Blair, Frank and Leo; and by one sister, Genora Fors.
In accordance with Eddie's wishes, there will be no public services and he requested that family and friends reminisce the fond memories that were shared at his 85th Birthday.
Contributions in his memory may be made to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport NY.
"Go Rest High On That Mountain"
