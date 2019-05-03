|
Edith I. Acres 1924 - 2018
HERKIMER - Edith I. Acres, age 94, formerly of Richfield Springs and most recently of Herkimer, passed away, Tuesday evening, November 27, 2018, in Little Falls Hospital.
She was born, May 18, 1924, in Mohawk, a daughter to the late Irvin and Laura Robertson-Pett. She was raised and educated in Mohawk, graduating from Mohawk High School. On December 23, 1947, she married Howard Dunn, a union of 27 years, until his passing in 1974. On February 22, 1975, she married Hilton Acres in Richfield Springs, a union of 37 years, until his passing in 2012.
For many years, Edith was a secretary at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome and upon her retirement, she was a tax collector and assessor for the Town of Warren. At one time, she owned and operated Pop's Place in Richfield Springs. She was very well known for her salads, which she made for restaurants and supermarkets. She was a member of Otsego Hartwick Arbutus Chapter 201 of the Order of Eastern Star, in Cooperstown, a member of the Warren Grange, as well as the Rebbecas.
Surviving her are Frances Carson and her husband, Timothy, of Lake Waccamaw, NC; a daughter-in-law, Florie Dunn, of Oneida Lake; a sister, Irene Zuis, of Ilion; two grandchildren, Melissa Bicknell, of Little Falls and Scott Bicknell, of Ilion; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Frank Dunn; three stepsons, Howard, Robert and Donald Dunn; a stepdaughter, Shirley Dunn; a brother, Leonard Pett; and sisters, Dorothy Fredricks and Judy Llewellyn.
Services for Mrs. Acres will take place on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Springfield Center Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Spings.
Published in Times Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2019