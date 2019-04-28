|
|
Edith J. Walroth 1934 - 2019
Longtime Little Falls Resident
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Edith J. Walroth, age 84, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully at Alpine Nursing and Rehab, Little Falls on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019. the family is grateful to the entire staff at Alpine for their kindness and compassion and tender love and care.
She was born on July 11, 1934, daughter of the late Charles Warn and the late Margaret (Warn) Pierce and educated in St. Johnsville schools. On June 21, 1952, she married Albert Walroth at First Baptist Church, Little Falls. The couple shared 63 years of marriage until his passing, on October 13, 2015. Edith was last employed as a manager with the glove factory in Little Falls and for many years worked at Allegro Shoe Factory.
Mrs. Walroth was an avid knitter and lovingly enjoyed her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she was so blessed and proud to have. She touched the lives of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her and will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include her beloved family; her two daughters, Kathleen Kelly, of Little Falls, Cynthia Urdang, of Oppenheim; two sisters, Mildred Miller and Ann Pierce; her adored grandchildren, Hillary Kelly, Jessie Potter, Ryan Sheldon and Heather Hummel; cherished great-grandchildren, James and Riley, Finnegan and Callahan, Emily and Maggie, Jackson and Lily; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Besides her husband, Albert, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Julie Ann Walroth; and by her siblings, Charles, Beverly and Robert.
Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (Town of Manheim), between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Visitation at the funeral home will take place Monday (today), April 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service commencing at 12 p.m., also on Monday at the funeral home. Procession will follow to Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, where she will be laid to rest.
Kindly consider and send contributions in her memory to the Kelberman Center, Utica, 2608 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019