Edith Skilbeck Little 1934 - 2020
HERKIMER – Mrs. Edith Skilbeck Little, daughter of Lionel Skilbeck and Elizabeth Belshaw Skilbeck.
She was born April 3, 1934 and died June 18, 2020.
Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, she became a US citizen in 1962. She married Earl Huber, Jr., in 1954 and Fred Little, in 1974. She was predeceased by both. Her sister, Kate Skilbeck, lives in Little Falls.
"Grammy" or "Gram" to her family and friends, Edith had two children, David Huber (Rosemary), of Bloomsburg, PA and Gail Rochette, of Little Falls. Her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Briesch Huber, was considered her own daughter and they shared many years of a special love. She was the proud grandmother of six, Katie Huber and fiancé, Scott Yoder, of Nescopeck, PA, Juli Webster and John Hammond, of Herkimer, Jenny Vittiglio and Jessie Hammond, of Little Falls and Jeff Hammond, of Cape Coral, FL; and proudest yet of her nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Brody and Flynn Webster, Miles and Owen Hammond, Adelaide and Declan Hammond and Zelda and Conan Vittiglio. She took great pleasure in her grand-in-laws, Russell Webster, Olivia Hammond, Regan Hammond and Michael Vittiglio.
She is fondly remembered as an avid homemaker, cook, baker and for her interest and support in whatever her family was involved in. Her true passion was knitting. She knit many, many hats and sweaters for all of them in addition to sewing clothing for each of the members of her family. With those handmade items, she was a treasured silent partner in The Mustard Seed, a family business.
She worked many years side-by-side her husband, Fred, in his insurance business. She became a licensed insurance agent and helped to expand the business. Her love for homemaking and jigsaw puzzles, however, made her the family matriarch and the piece that held them all together.
Edith and her husband, Fred, shared their strong Christian faith with the family and lived a modest, exemplary life.
Edith's family wishes to thank Valley Health Services and all who cared for her over these last few years. Thank you for facilitating great-grandchildren visits and Christmas parties that kept Grammy involved.
Edith always had a book nearby. To honor her love of reading, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Little Falls Public Library, 10 Waverly Pl., Little Falls, NY 13365.
Edith's family will hold a private graveside service on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Herkimer, under the direction of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, in Herkimer, New York.
An online memorial tribute has been established at www.eneafamily.com on the internet, Funeral Directors Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.