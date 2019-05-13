Edward C. Rose, Sr. 1933 - 2019

Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather

ILION - Edward C. Rose, Sr., age 85, of Gage Rd., Ilion, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, after a brief illness, with his family by his side.

He was born on December 21, 1933, in Ilion, the son of Clark and Loretta (Rood) Rose and attended Ilion schools. On April 25, 1952, he was married to Lillian Oviatt in Frankfort. Ed was a heavy fork roller at Union Fork & Hoe Co., Frankfort, for almost fifty years, retiring in 1996. In his early years, he also operated his own farm. Ed enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn and working on his tractors. He also liked doing auto mechanics and loved to build.

Surviving family members include his wife, Lillian; his daughters, Susan Bevins and her husband, Roy, of Ilion, Debra Leonard and her husband, Anthony, of Mocksville, NC; his son, Edward C. Rose, Jr., of Ilion; his six grandchildren, Joseph Rose, Amanda Dillard and her husband, Scotty, Sarah Bevins, Roy Bevins, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, Tracey O'Bryan and her husband, Rory and Jennifer Frasier and her husband, Jared; his thirteen great-grandchildren, Blake, Emma, Morgan, Cheyenne, Olivia, Carter, Jayden, Isabella, Quinn, Alayna, Caleb, Kiiya and Beckett; his brother, Floyd Rose and his wife, Veronica, of Ilion; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, Carl Rose; his brothers, Raymond, Charlie and Robert Rose; and his sisters, Mary Willis, Hazel Eaker and Beatrice Rose.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location at 102 West St., Ilion. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held immediately following calling hours at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Ed, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the , 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.

The Rose family has entrusted Ed's service arrangements and supervision to their family Funeral Director, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2019