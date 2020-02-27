|
Edward Hugh "Eddie" Van Dycke 1960 - 2020
ST. JOHNSVILLE - Edward Hugh "Eddie" Van Dycke was born, September 21, 1960, in Little Falls, NY, to parents Howard and Dulcie Van Dycke. He left this life far too soon, February 21, 2020.
Eddie grew up in St. Johnsville, NY and graduated from St. Johnsville High School in 1979. He served in the Army and National Guard as a truck driver. Following his serve, he continued his education at Oklahoma Christian University. He taught special education classes for several years before returning to his love of truck driving.
Eddie was a kind man; the sweetest in the world, according to his daughter. He put God first and then his family, church family and friends. He loved everyone and enjoyed meeting new people. His faith and example inspired others to love God.
Eddie enjoyed fishing with his brother, Bubby. He visited New York to spend time with his family there, as much as possible. His favorite food was Rice-A-Roni. He would eat nothing with onions.
Eddie married the love of his life, Fengying "Linda" Zhou, in China, January 16, 2012 and also gained a beloved daughter, Yanwen "Carmen" Wei.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen and Delores Van Dycke and Carol Dillenbeck; and father-in-law, Jisheng Zhou, of China. He is survived by his wife; daughter; siblings, Howard Van Dycke, Jr., Verna Allen and husband, Larry, Elizabeth Mangold and husband, Henry, Sarah Van Avery and husband, Paul and Jennifer Van Dycke and companion, Jay Myers; several beloved nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be at Baggerley from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Wilshire Church of Christ, Oklahoma City, OK. A Celebration of Life and inurnment will take place in the spring in St. Johnsville.
Share your memories of Eddie at Baggerley.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020