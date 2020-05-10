Edward M. Luther 1928 - 2020
GRAY – Edward M. Luther, 91, of Gray-Wilmurt Road, passed away peacefully at his home on May 9, 2020 under the loving care of his family.
Mr. Luther was born on June 1, 1928, in Herkimer, a son of the late Maurice and Margaret (Miller) Luther. Edward received his education from Poland Central School. On September 1, 1954, he was united in marriage with the former Mary Moore at St. John's Church, Newport. In 1948, Ed started his 42 year career with the railroad as an employee of the Adirondack Division of New York Central. He achieved the position of Brakeman Conductor and retired from Conrail in 1990. Mary preceded him in death on May 24, 2012.
Edward was a member of St. John's Church, Newport and Gateway Senior Citizens in the Town of Ohio. He served as Councilman for the Town of Ohio for nine years and was a member of the former Gray Volunteer Fire Department until disbandment. Mr. Luther was a very good friend of Bill W. and strived to help many with alcohol addiction.
Survivors include his five children, Sandra (Timothy) Eysaman, of Mohawk, Wayne (Diane) Luther, of Omaha, Nedra Flansburg, of Carlsbad, CA, Deidra Rankins, of Poland and Mark Luther, of Leonardsville; 11 grandchildren, Chase, Krystina, Breanne, Shannon, Shaun, Brittany, McKayla, Cassie, Taylor, Russell and Garrett; six great-grandchildren, Isabel, Elsie, Wilder, Grace, Theodore and Jamison; and a brother-in-law, Richard Edwards, of Herkimer. In addition to his wife, Ed was predeceased by a sister, Mary Edwards; and a son-in-law, Ivan Rankins.
The Luther family extends sincere thanks to friends, Rhenda and Gordy Schumacher, Russ Weakley and Diana Schaffer, Mike Sylvia, Dr. Russ and Lorna Zellman, Dr. Mathew Ulahannan and Dr. Michael Kelberman.
Due to current restrictions, visitation at Autenrith Funeral Home and a Memorial Mass at St. John's Church, Newport, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Ohio Recreation Commission, Nellis Road, Cold Brook, NY 13324.
Memorials may be made to the Ohio Recreation Commission, Nellis Road, Cold Brook, NY 13324.
Published in Times Telegram from May 10 to May 11, 2020.