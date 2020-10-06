Elaine S. Luther 1951 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE, NY - Elaine Sue Luther, 68, of 14 McKinley Avenue, Dolgeville, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, October 5, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, with her family by her side, after an extended illness.
She was born on October 6, 1951, in Ilion, NY and was the daughter of the late John (Jack) and Audrey (Jarvis) Fischer. Elaine was educated at Ilion High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. She attended Hudson Valley Community College.
She was united in marriage to Gary C. Luther on July 9, 2011 at the United Lutheran Presbyterian Parish Church, Dolgeville, NY.
Elaine formerly worked at the HARC, Herkimer, NY, for 10 years as a secretary and retiring several years ago.
Elaine volunteered for numerous community groups, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts-Dolgeville Troop 18, the Dolgeville Food Pantry and Preschool Playhouse. Elaine loved her church and was a faithful member of the United Luther Presbyterian Parish, Dolgeville.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her smile and care for her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Elaine is survived by her beloved husband, Gary C. Luther, at home; two sons, Jason Woolver and his wife, Nancy, of Fairport, NY and Raymond Salek and his wife, Melissa, of Greece, NY; a daughter, Jennifer Thompson and her husband, Jim, of Edison, NJ; two stepsons, Hal Luther and his wife, Kristin, of Buffalo, NY and Ryan Luther and his fiance, Nikki Hancock, of Methuen, MA; her cherished grandchildren, Abby Thompson, Will Thompson, Jack Thompson, Max Woolver, Nate Woolver, Natalie Salek, Jax Luther, Ava Luther, Kendall Luther, Nadia Luther, Kyah Luther, Emelyn Luther and Colson Luther; two sisters, Linda Bilinski and her husband, Stanley, of Salisbury, NY and Corky Bull and her husband, Larry, of New Hartford, NY; a brother, David Fischer and his wife, Laurie, of Ilion, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside interment service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Salisbury Rural Cemetery, Salisbury Center, NY, with Pastor Anthony Bradseth officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service.
The family is being cared for by family friend, Brian A. Roberts, of Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, NY 13329.
Please consider memorial contributions for the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in memory of Elaine Sue Luther.