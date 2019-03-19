Eleanor Bly Serow 1924 - 2019

Loving Mother and Grandmother

ILION - Eleanor J. Bly Serow, age 94, formerly of Ilion and Dolgeville, passed away on Sunday, St. Patrick's Day, 2019, at Folts Home, Herkimer.

She was born on September 6, 1924, in Ilion, the daughter of Earl David LeClair and Marion L. (Williams) LeClair and graduated from Ilion High School. On May 12, 1946, she was married to Richard "Dick" Bly, in Maryland. He passed away in 1985. Eleanor was employed as an account clerk at the Herkimer County Treasurer's Office, in Herkimer, for over thirty years.

Her greatest pleasures in life were her children, grandchildren and family. Eleanor believed in very strong family values and instilled them in all who knew and loved her. Her sense of humor will be remembered by many.

Surviving family members include her children, Dick Bly, of Ilion, Jeff Bly and his wife, Kathy, of Tupper Lake, Beth Gagnon and her husband, Paul, of Datona Beach, FL, Doug Bly and his wife, Rena, of Holden, MA, Peggy Bly and Tim, of Dolgeville and Matt Bly and his wife, Bobbi, of Speculator; nineteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Verna Lang, of Myrtle Beach; her brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Hazel LeClair, of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who were near and dear to her heart.

She was predeceased by her oldest son, Donald Bly and his wife, Priscilla; her mother, Marion LeClair Smith and her father, Earl LeClair; six brothers, Tom, Dick, Jim, Jack, Ken and Gail LeClair; and her sister, Betty Nakoneczny.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. Her funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Brian Engel, officiating.

A special heartfelt thank you from the family to the nurses and staff at Folts Home. Also, a thank you to the Hospice staff for their love and compassion during Eleanor's final days.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Eleanor, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

Eleanor's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to her Family Funeral Director and friend, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019