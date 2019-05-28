|
Eleanor S. Albrecht 1933 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Eleanor S. Albrecht, 85, of State Route 5S, Little Falls, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Alpine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, where she has been a resident since 2014.
She was born on August 13, 1933 in Herkimer, NY, the daughter of the late Connie F. and Mary (Karp) Smith. She was a graduate of West Canada Valley High School Class of 1951.
On August 1, 1953, she was united in marriage to her husband, of 65 years, Frank C. Albrecht, at St. Mary's Church, Middleville.
The couple belonged to the 100 Club, a local dancing group for many years and Mrs. Albrecht was well known in the area for baking and decorating specialty cakes for all occasions. She also loved and enjoyed her Pomeranian dogs that she and Frank had over the years.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Debbie Albrecht, Marlton, NJ; her granddaughter, Lauren Albrecht; and her grandson, Matthew Albrecht; and her sister-in-law, Anne Reynolds, Little Falls. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary S. Albrecht, on December 22, 2018.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will immediately follow with the Deacon James Bower of the Holy Family Parish Church, Little Falls, officiating. At the conclusion of the prayer services, a procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where Eleanor and her daughter, Mary, will be laid to rest, with Military Honors being accorded for Mary at that time by the US Navy.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Eleanor Albrecht be considered to the Alpine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 755 E. Monroe St., Little Falls, NY 13365. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019