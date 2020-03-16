|
|
Elide Tripolone 1934 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Elide Tripolone, age 85, a longtime resident of Little Falls, went peacefully home to our Lord on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 in the privacy of her comfortable home.
Born in Vagli Sopra, Italy on September 26, 1934, Elide was daughter to the late Anthony and Maria (Giorgi) Franchi. She received her schooling in Italy and Little Falls. On February 16, 1952, she married the love of her life, Amerigo Tripolone, at St. Joseph's Church; officiated by Father Parone. The couple shared in over 43 exceptional years together until the passing of Mr. Tripolone on April 21, 1995. They truly lived their nuptial vows: they loved, honored, and respected each other.
Elide was a listener. She intuitively sensed and took to heart the needs of others. Her matriarchal roles as wife, mother, and grandma were most rewarding to her children and those relationships were her pride and joy. She was selfless, devoted, genuinely sincere and honored her family values and virtues. She was dependable and "no" was never in her vocabulary. Being in the company of family and friends, sharing laughs, and of course, good home cooking made her happiest. She enjoyed everyday events, family gatherings, celebrating family traditions and especially having everyone over for the holidays. She was a gracious host and extended her heartfelt hospitality to all. She gave her heart and soul to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which lit up her life and cherished her time spent with them.
Elide worked with the Little Falls Central School District, namely in the cafeteria. For many years she attended Holy Family Parish and churches in the area and was a member of the Rosarians. She was a former member of the DeCarlo Staffo Auxiliary. We all know she loved to socialize! She found relaxation in watching TV and going to parties. At parties, she never came empty handed. She would go South to visit family and was fond of travelling to Italy, especially with the late Giovanna Lamanna. She cooked like no other, loved graduation parties and was always there to lend a helping hand. We love you mom.
Elide is survived by her beloved children, Linda MacCammon and her husband, Gordon W., Jr., of Mohawk and Anthony Tripolone and his wife, Melissa, of Pace, FL; her grandchildren, Ryan MacCammon, Khristine and her husband, Brent Barefoot, Jacqueline Tripolone, Amanda and her husband, Matthew DiPasqua, Gordon and his wife, Jaqueline MacCammon, Martin MacCammon and David and his wife, Dina MacCammon; and her great-grandchildren, Arabella, Gabryela, Brayden, Addison, Dominic, Giavanna, Salvatore, Brice, Vincenzo, Gordon Paul, Hunter, Jordan, Alexis and Clara Jane. She was beloved Aunt Elide and a second mother to so many including her special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and godchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Peter Franchi.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by Dr. Scott Brehaut; Rev. Paul Catena, the Valley Residential staff and personnel; Herkimer County Coroner Vincent Enea and the New York State Police for their first response and genuine concern.
Funeral services: Unfortunately, after speaking with our funeral director, Kevin Enea and our family, we have decided to privately hold calling hours and the funeral services convenient to our family. With the Covid-19 issues around the country and the large group limitations from the state, we felt it wise to make this decision. We will hold all our friends dear in our heart and we hope to celebrate the beautiful life of Elide when all these restrictions have subsided. We thank you and love you all.
It is the wish of the family that donations be considered to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes may be obtained from The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home.
All arrangements have been established with Elide's longtime family friends, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors, The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort), Ilion, New York 13357 (315) 894-8000.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Elide, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020