Elizabeth A. Brien 1938 - 2019
MOHAWK - Elizabeth A. Brien, 81, of Mohawk, passed away, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford, after fighting a long illness.
She was born, August 23, 1938, in Herkimer, the daughter of Bernard and Jennie Rockwell. She was a graduate of Mohawk High School and Oneonta State University. She was a first grade teacher in the Mohawk School District and taught for over 29 years. She served on the Mohawk Library Commission and was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk and taught religion classes there for many years. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed many types of crafts, cooking, baking and gardening. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending their sporting events and enjoying trips together. Some trips with family included San Francisco, New York City, Maine and Mystic, CT. In addition, a trip to France and Italy, while serving as a chaperone to Mohawk students was enjoyed.
Survivors include daughters, Colleen (Jeffrey) Freeman, of Oakdale, CA and Gale (Steven) Shust, of Rochester, NY; sons, Bob Brien, of Albany, NY and Tim (Amy) Brien, of Ilion, NY; grandchildren, Nic Freeman, of San Diego, CA, Kim Shust, of Chandler, AZ, Becca Shust, of Rochester, NY and Pacey and Halana Brien, of Ilion, NY.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Rockwell Van Evera.
Private services were held at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, Ilion (Town of Frankfort), under the care of Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia. Burial was at Mohawk Cemetery.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019