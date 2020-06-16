Elizabeth A. Graml 1962 - 2020Loving Mother and SisterILION - Elizabeth A. Graml, 57, of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY.She was born on June 21, 1962, in Herkimer, NY, the daughter of the late Theodore Karpiak and Patricia (Bronson) Sullivan. Elizabeth was educated locally in Ilion, NY.Ms. Graml was last employed in the Deli Department of Price Chopper, Richfield Springs, NY. At one time, she worked at TJ Restaurant, Cooperstown, NY.Elizabeth was a loving and caring mother and sister, who had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed being with her family and found much satisfaction preparing their favorite meals. In her younger years, Elizabeth was an avid athlete, especially when she was in high school.Survivors include three daughters, Crystal Benedict and husband, Lakota, Faith Graml and Victoria Graml; a son, Thomas Graml; two sisters, Deborah Weston and Nancy McNeil and husband, Kyle; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepfather, Charles Sullivan; stepsiblings, Robin DePietro and Jay Smithson, Kevin C. Sullivan and wife, Karen and Richard Roberts and wife, Luanne.She was predeceased by her daughter, Destiny Graml; her mother, Patricia (Bronson) Sullivan; and her father, Theodore Karpiak.In keeping with Elizabeth's wishes, a Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY.