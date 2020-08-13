1/1
Elizabeth A. Weakley Gould
Elizabeth A. Weakley Gould 1949 - 2020
CAPE CORAL - Elizabeth A. Weakley Gould, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at her home on August 10th, 2020, in Cape Coral, FL, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 7th, 1949, in Ilion, NY, to parents, George (decesed) and Mildred Gay. She attended West Canada Valley Schools, Newport, NY.
Elizabeth married Wayne F. Weakley (decesed).
Elizabeth enjoyed working at restraunts and really thrived raising three children at home. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her children or grandchildren.
She loved the beaches, sunrises and sunsets; she enjoyed shopping and making dinner for her family. She loved Jesus and spent a lot of time reading her favorite book, the Bible and listening to Christian music, such as Jimmy Swaggert & K Love Radio. She also loved going out for coffee.
Elizabeth was a member of House of Prayer, Ft. Myers, FL and Christ Temple, Utica, NY.
Elizabeth is survived by brothers/sisters, Don Gay, of Newport, Ronald Gay, of Norway, Shirley Jackson, of Herkimer, Cindy Agnie, of Norway, George E. Gay (deceased), Fairfield and Robert Gould (deceased), of Dolgville; children, Candy Adams, of Cape Coral, FL, Tim Weakley, of Orlando, FL and Wayne Weakley, Jr., of Utica, NY; grandchildren, Courtney and Kasey Weakley, Shontel Weakley, Paul Adams Martinez, Josalyn Adams, Zach Weakley, Connor Weakley, Elijah Adams, Camren Dixon, Kaelynn and Khari Maddox.
She was a loving grandmother who loved all her grandchilden with so much passion it was amazing. This isn't a "Goodbye", this is a "See you Later!" You are and will always be missed so much! We Love You!

Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
