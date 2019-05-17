|
|
Elizabeth E. Miller 1925 - 2019
HERKIMER - Elizabeth E. Miller, age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, with her loving daughter by her side.
She was born on December 3, 1925 in Little Falls, daughter of late Earl A. and Sarah Forsyth English. She was raised in Herkimer and was a graduate of Herkimer Central School, Class of 1944.
On July 31, 1954, she was united in marriage to Gordon R. Miller in the First Baptist Church, Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted union of 38 years until his passing on July 18, 1992. They made their home in Mohawk, then moving to Medina, for a short time, before returning to Herkimer.
After high school, she began working for the NY Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She worked for the Medina Central School District. She later worked as a teachers' aide at Mohawk Elementary School, retiring in 1990.
Mrs. Miller had a strong faith in God and for 77 years was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Herkimer. She was member of the M & M Circle, 100% Class and served as a deacon of the church. In more recent years, she was a member of the Ilion Baptist Church.
For 75 years, Betty was an active member of the Evening Star Valley Chapter #82 Order of Eastern Star. She was, at one time, a a den mother, a girl scout leader and served as the regional cookie chair for five years. She was a volunteered with Herkimer County Hospice and Meals on Wheels. Betty enjoyed swimming at the Little Falls YMCA and bowling at the Herkimer Masonic Temple. In her leisure time, she loved to travel - traveling throughout the United States and Canada - with her family. After retirement, she traveled with friends throughout the western United States, Alaska, England, Scotland, Ireland and British Columbia. She had a great love for the out of doors, especially camping and canoeing in the Adirondacks. She enjoyed reading, watching sports and doing word searches, as well as watching baseball, basketball, football and hockey on television.
One of her passions was knitting, often helping novice knitters to learn the craft. During high school, as a member of the Junior Red Cross, she knitted scarves for the war effort. She knitted sweaters, mittens and baby afghans for multi-generations of friends and family members.
Surviving are her daughter, Constance and her husband, John R. Filzen, of Cortland; her son, David Miller and his wife, Lorna, of Silverthrone, Colorado; a granddaughter, Emma Rose (Calvin Heslop), of Fairbanks Alaska; her sister-in-law, Margaret English; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grand-nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Gordon, she was preceded in death by her brother, James W. English; and uncle, Lynn English.
The family will be present in Fenner Funeral Home, 115 Court Street, Herkimer, to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Mohawk Cemetery on Monday at 12:00 noon.
All members of Evening Star Valley Chapter #82 Order of the Eastern Star are asked to meet at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home for ritualistic services.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jennifer Mouriz and the nurses on the 3rd and 4th floor at Bassett Medical Center. They would especially like to thank Betty's niece, Karen Rankins and Lois Sinchak, for all the kindness and devotion they provided Betty throughout the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with donations to the Friends of Bassett, 1 Atwell Place, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or a .
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2019