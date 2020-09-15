Ella Dyme Hammond 1926 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
ILION - It is with a sad heart, that we announce the passing of Ella Dyme (Momberger) Hammond, 93, of Ilion, on September 11, 2020. She loved her Lord Jesus, her family, friends and her country.
She was born on December 17, 1926, in Ilion, the daughter of William J. Momberger and Ella Dyme (Bennett) Momberger. Ella attended Ilion schools and graduated from Ellis Hospital Nursing School, Schenectady and obtained an R.N. Degree. She married Donald Walter Hammond on August 16, 1948 and was married for 68 years. She served as a registered nurse for many years and retired from Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, Ilion, where she worked as a night supervisor.
Ella was a member of the St. Augustine's Episcopal Church and its Guild, Ilion and the Eastern Star. She was also a long time member of the Cedar Lake Club and spent her summers there as a child. Ella enjoyed music, playing piano, visiting family and just helping others.
Surviving family members are three daughters, Christine Marrone-Dengler and her husband, Chris, of Syracuse, Margaret Frances Staulters and her husband, Ricky, of Galway, NY and Ella Dyme Cointot and her husband, Steve, of Lafayette, LA; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; her brother, Jon Momberger and his wife, Gay, of Apopka, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Ella was predeceased by her husband, Don; her son, Christian; three brothers, William, Paul and Alan; and her son-in-law, Gary Marrone.
She was a wonderful wife, mom, sister and friend.
A Memorial Mass at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church will be held at a later date. In keeping with Ella's wishes, there are no scheduled calling hours.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Ella or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 78 2nd Street, Ilion, NY 13357.
Ella's service arrangements were prearranged and entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).