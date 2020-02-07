|
|
Elsie O. Fuhrer 1929 - 2020
ILION - Elsie O. Fuhrer, 90, formerly of Otsego St. in Ilion, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
Elsie was born on July 20, 1929, in Hector Township, in Potter Co., PA. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruby (Glover) Houghtaling. On October 29, 1949, she was united in marriage to Walter J. Fuhrer. In 1957, they settled in Ilion, where they raised their four sons.
Elsie is survived by two sons, Michael and Steven and his wife, Christine, all of Ilion; five grandchildren, Brian Fuhrer, of Ilion, Steven and Alyssa Fuhrer, of Herkimer, Mellissa and her husband, Bob Suhocki, of Mohawk, Karen Fuhrer and Brent Richardson, of Rochester and Gregory Fuhrer and his girlfriend, Bonnie, of Mohawk. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, Riley and Aidian Suhocki and Mariah Richardson; her brother and sister-in-laws, Grace and Al Dickgieser, Betty and Dick Colvin, Nona and Gary Graham, Joyce Lester and Merton Fuhrer and his partner, Dave. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Walt; two sons, Clinton and Ronald; and five brothers.
Elsie's family would like to thank all that cared for her at Masonic Care Saranac Household.
In keeping with Elsie's wishes, there are no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the spring at a time and place to be announced. Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020