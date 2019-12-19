|
Elvira Vallese 1911 - 2019
Long Time Herkimer Resident
HERKIMER - Elvira Vallese, 108, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Little Falls Hospital.
She was born on July 26, 1911, in Italy, the daughter of the late Carl and Philomena (Vallese) Celi. Elvira was educated in Italy.
On February 12, 1933, she was united in marriage to Armando Vallese in Italy. In September 1933, Elvira and her husband Armando moved to the United States.
She was an avid parishioner of the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph in Herkimer.
As matriarch of the family, Elvira's life was centered around her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and enjoyed showing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to make homemade macaroni. In her leisure, she enjoyed tending to her gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Sementilli, of Herkimer; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Vallese, of Herkimer; her cherished grandchildren, Lisa (Duane) Mayo, John (Stacey) Sementilli, Dave (Lori) Sementilli, Anthony (Lisa) Sementilli, Ramond (Valerie) Vallese and Steven Vallese; her loving great-grandchildren, John Sementilli, Jr., Philippe Mayo, Joel LaPuma, Giovanna Sementilli, Gabrielle Sementilli, Ashley (Chris) Putney, Marissa (Dustin) Baker and Alisha (Ermin) Muratovic; her great-great-grandchildren, Christopher, Giada, Melanie, Cali and Beau; nieces, Donna (Glenn) Sietsema and Carla (Frank) Aiello; and cousins in Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by her son, Philip C. Vallese, on November 28, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph on S. Main St., Herkimer, with Reverend Paul Catena, officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in the spring. In keeping with Elvira's wishes there are no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
All memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, c/o Parish Office, 344 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019