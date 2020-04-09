|
|
Emmett F. Childs, Sr. 1937 - 2020
MOHAWK - Mr. Emmett F. Childs, Sr., age 83, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020. His passing occurred at the Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer, where Emmett has received amazing care over his time there these last eight years.
Born on January 18, 1937, Emmett was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Childs. He was raised and educate in Mohawk, graduating from Mohawk High School with the Class of 1956. Years later, Emmett was extremely proud to put himself through college and earned a Business Administration Degree from Herkimer County Community College in 1983.
Emmett married the love of his life, the former Hazel Mae Wilford, on June 15, 1957 and the two shared a beautiful journey together. They bought a home in Jacksonburg and started a nearly sixty year story of love, family and friends. A piece of Emmett went to Heaven with Hazel when she passed on October 2, 2016. Their family takes great comfort in knowing the two of them are once again reunited.
Emmett was a proud veteran, enlisting with the Army National Guard in 1954 and spending 28 years in service until his honorable discharge in 1982. He was a life member and Past Commander of the Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post 25 in Mohawk, as well as a member of the Moose Club and a longtime volunteer at the Herkimer Food Pantry.
Emmett's life was centered around the bond he shared with his family. Through the years, Emmett and Hazel would host summer cookouts, Christmas parties and any other event that would give them the excuse to have a party! The Childs' garage turned into the Man Cave and Emmett could be found there most days, cheering on his beloved Yankees and hanging out with the ever-revolving door of people that would stop by to say hi.
He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia "Patty" and Jan Roberts, of Columbia, TN; his son, Emmett F. Childs, Jr. and his girlfriend, Kirstie Pedrick, of Mohawk; his daughter-in-law, Valerie Childs, of Frankfort; his granddaughters, Danielle and David Moora, of Burke, VA and Francesca Childs and Nick Bontempo, of Washington, DC; and his great-grandchildren, Connor and Alexandra Moora. He also leaves his siblings, Ernie Childs, William Childs, Pearl and Tim Dunn and Mary and Gary Urich; his in-laws, Regina Childs, Mary Childs and Claudia Childs; his nieces and nephews, Michael Childs, Debbie Childs, Linda Childs, James Childs, Billy Childs, Mark Childs, Charles Childs, Jr., Claudia Reider, Stacey Michaud, Kelley Macisco, Jill Conway, Timothy Dunn, Gary Urich, Jr., Steven Urich, Timothy Urich and Gretchen Bucenek, along with their spouses and children; and many others whose lives he has touched throughout the years.
Besides his parents and beloved, Hazel, Emmett was predeceased by his brothers, Edward Childs, Charles Childs and James Childs.
Due to recent health conditions and regulations, Emmett's family will gather to bid their farewells to him at a private time. His earthly remains will be laid to rest at Dennison Corners Cemetery in the spring and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future time to be announced.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to the Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post 25, 43 West Main Street, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Emmett's final wishes were prearranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020