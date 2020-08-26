Ernest R. Voorhees 1925 - 2020
OPPENHEIM, NY - Ernest R. Voorhees, 94, of Oppenheim, NY, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, St. Johnsville, NY.
He was born on November 13, 1925, in Oppenheim, NY, and was the son of the late Raymond and Elsie (Brown) Voorhees. Ernie was educated at one room schoolhouses in Oppenheim.
On September 11, 1954, Ernie was united in marriage to the former Diane A. May at the Lassellsville Methodist Church. The couple shared a blessed union of 47 years until Mrs. Voorhees passed away on June 22, 2002.
Ernie was a life long farmer as he owned and operated the family farm, Windy Acres Farm, Crum Creek Road, Town of Oppenheim, NY. He ran the farm with his wife and three children. After retiring from the farm, Ernie went to work for Case Agway from 1981-1992. Shortly thereafter, he worked the remainder of his employment with Oppenheim-Ephratah Central School as a custodian and bus driver, retiring in 2004 after 10 years of service.
He was of the Methodist Faith and was a member of the Oppenheim United Methodist Church as well as a Charter Member of the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department member since 1954, where he helped build both the church and the fire department, a 50+ year member of the Dolgeville Masonic Temple, Lodge #796, Free & Accepted Masons and Senior Citizens of Western Fulton County. Ernie also held positions as Oppenheim Town Assessor and voting machine custodian.
In his spare time, Ernie enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing cards with friends, family picnics and snowmobiling. His most precious time was spent in the company of his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community.
Ernie is survived by his two beloved daughters, Vicki DeNinno, of Oppenheim, NY and Lisa Ploss and her husband, Brad, of Oppenheim, NY; a special daughter-in-law, Amy Voorhees, of Oppenheim, NY; eight loving grandchildren, Kelly Voorhees, of Oppenheim, NY, Kathy Glanovsky and her husband, Jeffrey, of Manheim, NY, Kristy Buccolo and her husband, Michael, of Oppenheim, NY, Kayla Norris and her husband, Robert, of Oppenheim, NY, Scott DeNinno, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Oppenheim, NY, Jodi DeNinno Familo, of Lewisville, TX, Brandon Ploss, of Stephenville, NH and Lindsay Barton and her husband, Ryan, of Andover, NH; nine cherished great-grandchildren; and a special sister, Erma Voorhees, of Oppenheim, NY.
He was predeceased by a beloved son, Richard "Rick" E. Voorhees, on August 21, 2010; a brother, William Leavenworth, in 1967; a sister, Bertha Voorhees, in 1994; and a special friend, Betty Johnson, in 2016.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329, where members of the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department will honor Ernie by standing guard and offer their "Last Bell" service at the closing of calling hours. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, with Pastor Anthony Bradseth officiating. Procession will follow to Rural Park Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Diane. Please wear a face mask.
The Voorhess family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their kind and compassionate care that was shown to Ernie during his stay.
Please consider memorial contributions for the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department, 6786 State Highway 29, St. Johnsville, NY 13452 or the Oppenheim United Methodist Church, c/o Linda Duesler, 6582 State Highway 29, St. Johnsville, NY 13452.
