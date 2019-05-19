Esther H. (Lamica) Viparina 1936 - 2019

Loving Mother and Grandmother

ILION – Esther H. (Lamica) Viparina, age 82, of Prindle Apts., Ilion, passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Esther Disotelle, on November 19, 1936, the daughter of Raymond and Laura (Peters) Disotelle. She attended Malone and Ilion schools, later earning her GED. Esther was employed at Hennessey Corp., in Ilion and later at MDS, in Herkimer. She raised three children as a result of her first marriage and they survive her.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Debra Greig and her husband, Don, of Ilion; her sons, Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica and his wife, Nora and Scott Lamica, of Ilion; six grandchildren, Amy Greig Nunneker, Andrew Lamica, Aaron Lamica, Erich Greig, Zachary Lamica and Matthew Lamica; her great-grandchildren, Rachel and Carly Nunneker and Alexander, Allyson, Kadence and Gavin Lamica; her sister, Linda Edick and her husband, Allen, of Ilion; her sister-in-law, Florence Disotelle, of Ilion; her former husband, David Lamica, who was the father of her three children; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her dear friends, Becky Potter and Jean Murphy, who saw to her many needs, including fun and recreation. To those friends she left behind, raise a glass to toast her life. To those friends who left before her, save a good seat, for the party is about to begin.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Walter; her sister, Shirley LaValley and brother-in-law, Bernie LaValley; and her brother, Gorden Disotelle.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (old Rt. 5S between Ilion and Frankfort). Esther's Memorial Service will be held immediately following the calling hours, at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Deacon James Bower, officiating.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Esther, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Ilion Ambulance Fund, Central Fire Station, Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.

Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019