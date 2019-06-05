Esther L. Milledge 1926 - 2019

CEDARVILLE, NY - Esther Lillian Milledge, 93, went to Heaven, May 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born, April 2, 1926, in Manchester, NH, a daughter of Edmund and Emma Gossler Kuehnel. Esther received her education in Manchester. She was employed, for many years, at NEP Glass, as a receptionist and bookkeeper, and enjoyed her time there with Jim and Marie Smith. Esther was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Utica, where she sang in the choir. She had a beautiful voice.

Esther was a loving partner, mother and friend to so many people that loved her. She lived a peaceful life with her life partner, Jim, traveling to different states, having fun and spreading her smile to all she met. Esther loved nature, especially watching and feeding birds and growing flowers and vegetables that she tended with loving care.

She had a heart of gold and touched so many with her loving and caring ways. She had a strength in her faith in the Lord that allowed her to help so many people in her life. Our Angel will be missed and loved always.

She is survived by her very special friend and companion, James Smyder, of Cedarville, NY; her daughter, JoAnn Tibbitts, of Lee Center; sister, Miriam Keiser, of Sioux Falls, SD; granddaughter, Shannon Tibbitts, of McDonough, GA; grandson, Jason Tibbitts, of Whitesboro; five great-grandchildren, Adrian Rios, Amaya Tibbitts, Markus Tibbitts, Jovanni Wrate and Madison Tibbitts; and special friends, Tricia, Don Day, Don Crim, Beth, Charlie and Jill, Peter and Laura Crave and many more. She was predeceased by three children, Gloria Jean, in 1955, Barbara Jean, in 1973 and Gary Wayne, in 1977.

As per her request, there will be a Graveside Service at Cedarville Cemetery, at a time and date to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2620 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502.

Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., West Winfield. Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.