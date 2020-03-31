|
Ethel L. Fullington 1920 - 2020
HERKIMER - Ethel Lorain Fullington, age 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in FoltsBrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
She was born on November 5, 1920, in Hotchkiss, West Virginia, daughter of the late John C. and Etta Mae Perdieu Cook. Ethel was raised and graduated from high school in Hotchkiss. She continued her education, graduating from cosmetology school. On August 23, 1943, she enlisted in the US Women's Army Corps. She served in the Ardennes, Northern France, Central Europe and Rhineland. She was awarded the WAAC Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with five Bronze Stars. Ethel was honorably discharged on August 27, 1945 attaining the rank of Corporal. On October 5, 1945, she was united in marriage to Harry O. Fullington in Richfield Springs. In 1948, she, with her husband, moved to Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted union of 49 years until his passing on October 26, 1994. Before becoming a mother, she worked as the manager of Munger's Department Store Beauty Salon, Herkimer.
Mrs. Fullington had a strong belief in God and led a devoted Christian life. She was a member of the Dennison Corners Community Church. For 23 years, she ran a bible study at the Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, Ilion. She also served meals at the Midtown Apartments, Herkimer, as well as doing hair for the ladies at the apartment building. To all who knew her, they will never forget a devout Christian lady, a loving wife and mother. She will be truly missed.
Surviving her are two sons, Neil V. Fullington and Scott A. Fullington, both of Little Falls; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service and interment for Mrs. Fullington are private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020