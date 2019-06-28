|
|
Eufemia "Annie" Anna Tripodi 1924 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Eufemia "Annie" Anna Tripodi, 95, a lifelong Dolgeville, NY resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2019 at Little Falls Hospital.
She was born on June 10, 1924 in Dolgeville, NY and was the daughter of the late Domenick and Fannie (Savino) Tripodi. She was educated at Dolgeville Central School.
Annie continued on with her career at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Utica, NY, for seventeen years. Annie also owned and operated a beauty shop in Dolgeville for 21 years on Winton Lane.
She was of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dolgeville, NY. In her spare time, Annie enjoyed writing, in which she wrote a book, about the Tripodi Family, in 2001.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; many good friends and neighbors.
In keeping with Annie's wishes a private Memorial Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dolgeville, NY, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved sister, Jo.
Arrangements are with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329, (315) 429-7123.
The Tripodi family would like to thank Dr. Michael Abraham and Dr. Richard Nocella for their many years of care for Annie and also the many good friends and neighbors who were so thoughtful towards Annie all these years.
Please consider memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Church or the Dolgeville Fire Department.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Tripodi family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Times Telegram from June 28 to June 29, 2019