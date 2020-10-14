Eugene "Gino" Campagna 1944 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Eugene "Gino" Campagna, age 76, a lifelong Herkimer resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, October 12, 2020, in the privacy of his home, with his beloved wife, Sue, at his side.
Born on August 27, 1944, Eugene was the son of the late Tulio and Celia (Dandino) Campagna. He was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Herkimer High School; after which he continued his education and earned a two-year degree.
On June 18, 1966, Gino was wed to the former Sue Snyder at St. Anthony's Church, Herkimer and together they shared in a loving and devoted union of over 54 years. The two were inseparable and always did for one another without hesitation or complaint. Even in the toughest of times, when Gino's health was impaired, Sue never left his side.
Hardworking by nature, Gino was actively employed with Chicago Pneumatic as their Credit Manager for over 25 years until his retirement. Subsequently, Gino was employed with Harry Enea in the finance department and as a funeral associate for the Enea Family Funeral Homes for many years.
Gino and Sue were longtime active members of Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church, Herkimer, where Gino served on many committees and dedicated much of his time. He was devout in his Catholic faith, never missing Mass and was a volunteer and former board member of Herkimer County Catholic Charities.
In his younger years, Gino served as a Herkimer Pop Warner football coach. He enjoyed sitting on his porch, puffing a good cigar and tending to his expansive and beautiful train collection.
Gino leaves behind his beloved wife, Sue; his brother, David Campagna, of Herkimer; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, with special mention of Gino's great-nieces, Dakota and Myka, whom he spoiled and loved as if they were his own granddaughters. He also leaves his in-laws, Linda and Leon Helmer, Allen and Judy Snyder and Kurt and Kathy Snyder; and his special friends and dinner companions, Peter Franco, Dick and Kathy Cassella and Joe and Angela Cassella.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Ellen Campagna.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours for Gino on Friday evening, October 16, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the original Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Gino's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at 8:15 AM at the funeral home and at 9:00 AM at Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church, Herkimer, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery where Gino's earthly remains will be laid to rest.
In accordance with current health guidelines, face coverings are required for entry into the funeral home, as well as the church and social distancing will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Gino's final wishes have been entrusted to his lifelong friend, Harry Enea, along with Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea Family Funeral Homes.
