Eugene Diggs 1941 - 2020
EAST HERKIMER - Eugene Diggs, age 79, of Pine Grove Road, East Herkimer, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 27, 1941, in North Carolina, the eldest of six children, of the late Eugene Diggs Sr. and Tressie (Miller) Allison.
Eugene loved to watch sporting events on television, especially baseball (the New York Yankees being his favorite team), basketball and golf. He also enjoyed watching Christian stations and listening to gospel music.
Eugene was a friendly and caring man whose eyes sparkled when he smiled. He loved to sing and would spontaneously break out in song when he was happy and lead those around him in singing as well. Eugene had a strong faith in God and regularly attended Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, Herkimer, where he always felt welcomed and loved. He was baptized there. Eugene was greatly loved and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.
Eugene is survived by his sister, Betty Banks, of Atlanta, Georgia; his loving ARC Herkimer family; and especially his loved ones at his Pine Grove Road home, East Herkimer and his Day Program at the Senior Center.
A Service of Remembrance will be offered at a later time. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:30 AM.
