1/1
Eugene Diggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Diggs 1941 - 2020
EAST HERKIMER - Eugene Diggs, age 79, of Pine Grove Road, East Herkimer, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 27, 1941, in North Carolina, the eldest of six children, of the late Eugene Diggs Sr. and Tressie (Miller) Allison.
Eugene loved to watch sporting events on television, especially baseball (the New York Yankees being his favorite team), basketball and golf. He also enjoyed watching Christian stations and listening to gospel music.
Eugene was a friendly and caring man whose eyes sparkled when he smiled. He loved to sing and would spontaneously break out in song when he was happy and lead those around him in singing as well. Eugene had a strong faith in God and regularly attended Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, Herkimer, where he always felt welcomed and loved. He was baptized there. Eugene was greatly loved and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.
Eugene is survived by his sister, Betty Banks, of Atlanta, Georgia; his loving ARC Herkimer family; and especially his loved ones at his Pine Grove Road home, East Herkimer and his Day Program at the Senior Center.
A Service of Remembrance will be offered at a later time. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:30 AM.
Eugene had his final care arrangements established with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 866-1011, of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
An online memorial tribute may be appreciated by visiting www.eneafamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enea Family Funeral Home
220 North Washington Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-1011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enea Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Thank you for blessing me with years of laughs, smiles and fun times! I’ll miss you. Rest peacefully❤
Christine McKinney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved