Eugene "Gene" Rood 1944 - 2020
Longtime Remington Arms Employee
MOHAWK, NY - Mr. Eugene "Gene" Rood, age 75, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, March 22, 2020 in the peace and comfort of his home, in the presence of his beloved family, following a brief illness.
Gene was born on April 29,1944, in Ilion, son of the late Clarence and Viola (Bailey) Rood and educated in Mohawk schools and retired from Remington Arms after 35 years of service. At the age of 17, Gene met and fell in love with his one and only, the former Linda Darling. The two were united in holy matrimony on July 31, 1965 at Ilion's Annunciation Church. Mr. and Mrs. Rood have truly enjoyed a loving and blessed union of 54 years. They were a match made in Heaven and proudly raised their three children in the home that the couple built throughout the years of 1973 and 1974 in the town of German Flatts. They were considered blessed to have had so many treasured moments and memories at the family home on Vickerman Hill, whether it was at their yearly holiday gatherings or a summer day at the pool.
Mr. Rood found complete comfort in each and every one of his loved ones along with pride in all of their life accomplishments. Family was of the utmost importance to him. A creative and ingenious individual, he was a talented woodworker and could make just about anything. He always enjoyed being outdoors and loved golfing (most of the time), camping and any project that involved the improvement of his family's home. His loving and caring ways will always be remembered and cherished along with his unique sense of humor.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Linda, at home; three beloved children, Kelly Bartlett and her wife, Bev, of Utica, Rebecca McDaniel, of Ilion and Jeffrey Rood and wife, Alicia, of Ilion; his brothers, Leon Dygert, of Newport and Gordon Dygert and wife, Carol, of Sauquoit, NY; his cherished grandchildren, Krystina and Tyler, Carley and Kayla, Allie, Katie and Briana were also loved as his own grandkids. Additionally, his adored great-grandchildren, Brian "Little B" and Natalie; as well as sisters-in-law, Esther and Jane Rood, Robin Shoen and Susan Binney; and brothers-in-law, Richard and Wayne Darling; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Eddie, Robert, Mel, Ken; and his sister, Betty Frederick.
The family offers their deepest and sincere gratitude to the staff at Hospice Care, Inc., for their dedication and feelings of comfort always offered to Gene and his family. Also, a heartfelt thanks to the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, for their kindness and compassion.
Kindly consider and send memorial contributions in his memory to the Herkimer County Humane Society.
Eugene and his family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidleman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
To add to his online memorial, offer a note of condolence to the family, light a candle or plant a tree in his memory, please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
In honoring Gene's wish of privacy, his loved ones will conduct a Celebration of Life at the family home in Mohawk in the summer of 2020, at a time to be determined.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020