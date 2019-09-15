|
|
Eunice J. Busher 1923 - 2019
MOHAWK - Eunice J. Busher, 96, a lifelong resident of Mohawk, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the The Grand, Ilion, where she had been a resident since July of 2017.
She was born in Mohawk, NY, on February 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Leslie and Blanche (Cunningham) Smith. She was a graduate of Ilion High School, Class of 1941.
On July 3, 1948, she was united in marriage, for 58 years, to the late William Busher in the Mohawk Reformed Church, Mohawk. Mr. Busher predeceased her on October 22, 2006.
Mrs. Busher was a veteran of WWII serving with the US Navy, entering service on January 15, 1944, working in the Office of Naval Logistics in Washington, DC. She was honorably discharged on March 21, 1946.
Mrs. Busher was a 65 year life member of the Mohawk American Legion Post 25 Mohawk, NY. She was also a member of the Mohawk Reformed Church, Mohawk.
Mrs. Busher was employed by several insurance companies throughout the Mohawk Valley. Her last employment was with the Crocker Agency.
She is survived by a son, William Busher and his wife, Elaine, Syracuse; her daughters, Susan Traxler and her husband, Bob, Dorr, MI and Ellen Gregory and her husband, Donald, Ilion; three grandchildren, Stephanie Lemere and her husband, Phil, Brian Busher and his wife, Tracey, Erin Paul and her husband, Kevin; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her seven brother and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego Street, Ilion, NY, with Rev. Brian Engel officiating. Interment will take place in Mohawk Cemetery, Mohawk.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. and to attend the funeral services that follow.
It is the wish of the family that contributions be made either to Mohawk Reformed Church, 18 South Otsego Street, Mohawk, NY 13407 or to the , 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
The family would also like to thank The Grand and its staff for their care and compassion shown to Mrs. Busher and her family during the past two years.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019