Eva P. King 1924 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
WEST SCHUYLER – Eva P. King, age 95, formerly of State Route 5, West Schuyler, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
She was born on October 16, 1924, in Brantingham, NY, the daughter of John Rapavi and Anna (Slivka) Rapavi and attended Lewis Co. Schools. At one time, she was married to Oliver Wendell Gonyea. She later married Lawrence "Larry" M. King on November 23, 1966 in Schuyler. He died on November 3, 2014. In her early years, Eva was employed at the Palmer House, Herkimer, Mele Manufacturing, Utica and the Rainbow Restaurant, Varick St., Utica. Mrs. King was an active member of St. Mark's Church, Utica and its choir and Altar Rosary Society for many years. She also taught Religious Education at St. Mark's Church. Eva was also a member of Schuyler Senior Citizens, AARP, North Utica Senior Citizens and enjoyed attending events at the Auriesville Shrine. She served on the Schuyler Election Board for 25 years.
Surviving family members include five daughters and four sons-in-law, Judy and Don Applegate, of Ilion and their children, Mark and John Cook, Jay (Courtney) and Justin Applegate and Suzette (Scott) Baker, Pauline Bunce, of Frankfort and her children, Robin (Ben) Juliano and Tina (Chris) Higgins, Gerry and Dick Elthorp, of Frankfort and their children, Patti Ann (Adam) Coffin, Chad, Rick and Jeff Elthorp and Danielle Geter, Mary and David Allen, of Virginia and their children, Tim (Laci), Michael and Matthew Allen, Laurie and Jim White, of Rome, NY and their children, Jordan and Kim White and Brent and Andrew Santy; her son, David King and his fiancée, Pat Reinhardt and their children, Kaylee, Diane and John King and Zachary and Jonathan Wollaber; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Pauline Stemmer, of Rochester; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Tom Shumway, of Cold Brook; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters; and six brothers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church, 440 Keyes Rd., North Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mark Pasik, Pastor.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Manhattan Household, at the Masonic Care Community, for their excellent care, compassion and kindness towards Eva.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Eva, or add to her online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church, 440 Keyes Rd., Utica, NY 13502-2046 or the Masonic Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Service arrangements were prearranged and are entrusted to Eva's son-in-law, Don Applegate, Funeral Director.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020