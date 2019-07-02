|
|
Fay Lendel (Guhring) Davis
ILION - Fay Lendel (Guhring) Davis, 89, of Ilion, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at The Grand in Ilion.
A Memorial Service for Fay will be held, in August, at a date and time to be announced. She will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter in the Mohawk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from July 2 to July 3, 2019