Fay Lendel (Guhring) Davis 1930 - 2019
ILION - Fay Lendel (Guhring) Davis, 89, of Ilion, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at The Grand in Ilion.
She was born on June 8, 1930 in Little Falls, the daughter of Frederick H. and Julia Agnes (Lenz) Guhring. She resided in St. Johnsville until the age of 12, when her family moved to Frankfort. A few years later, she moved to Litchfield and attended West Winfield High School. Upon her graduation in 1947, she furthered her education by attending the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, a voice major. In 1951, she auditioned and was accepted by the famed, Robert Shaw Chorale, which performed concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York and traveled across the US. In 1954, she married Donald E. Davis and taught music in local schools, while caring for her three children, Lendel, Brett and Shawn.
Fay was a true Gemini, wanting to be involved. She was a councilwoman for the Town of German Flatts for 20 years, past DDGM and treasurer for the Evening Star Valley #82, member of the Ilion Garden Club and Historical Club, Director of the Mohawk Reformed Church choir, the Republican Club, as well as Chairman of the Mohawk Homestead Board. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed planting along the German Flatts Trail.
Fay is survived by her son, Shawn, of Ilion; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; daughter, Lendel; son, Brett; and sister, Eleanor.
A Memorial Service for Fay will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mohawk Reformed Church. She will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter in the Mohawk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019