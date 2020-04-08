|
Florence J. Caiola 1922 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Florence J. Caiola, 97, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
She was born in Frankfort on November 2, 1922, the daughter of the late James and Cecelia Damico Caiola. She attended Frankfort Schools and was the first member of her family to graduate from Frankfort High School with the Class of 1940. She was employed as a Secretary for Remington Arms Co., Ilion, until retiring in 1964 after 21 years of service. She was an Executive Secretary for Standard Furniture and later, was employed as one of the first secretaries for Herkimer County Community College, for many years, until her retirement in 1986. Flo served as Deputy Village of Frankfort Clerk for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, an active member of the Addolorata Society and a Charter Member of the Frankfort Marina. In her free time, she loved to watch the NY Yankees and play golf. She loved the Village of Frankfort, especially the shops, the fresh bread and donuts at the Friendly Bake Shop and going to the Melrose Market.
Florence is survived by two sisters, Joan Murphy and Cecilia Morton, both of Herkimer; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Charles and Angie Caiola and Tina Caiola, all of Frankfort; a special nephew, Thomas Caiola, of Frankfort; her beloved feline, Louie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by three sisters, Fanny and her husband, Angelo Nicolette, Mary and her husband, Michael Ruffalo and Rose and her husband, Sam Piazza; two brothers, Sam and his wife, Lillian Caiola, Peter Caiola and Joseph and his wife, Rachel Caiola; and her in-laws, Richard Murphy and Raymond Morton.
Due to the recent CDC guidelines and NYS restrictions, services and calling hours for Florence will be held at a later date at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort.
Her family would like to thank the Valley Health Services nurses and staff, especially 1 West and the Masonic Home, for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Flo during her stay. There are some very special people in Florence's life, over the past few years who helped her immensely: Theresa, who was her home helper and great companion for her over the bad days, Cora, who tended to all her personal needs, Joe Latella, who brought her Holy Communion weekly and his wife, Shawn, who brought her groceries and her nephew, Tom Caiola, who did so much for her daily and was very patient and always loving. She will be sadly missed by all those who loved and knew her.
In Flo's memory, donations may be made to the Addolorata Society Prayer Garden, c/o Iocovozzi Funeral Home, 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020