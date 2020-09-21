Florence V. Treen 1939 - 2020
Loving Mother and Grandmother
WEST WINFIELD/ILION - Florence V. Treen, age 80, of Chepachet Rd., West Winfield, NY, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at home, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 16, 1939, in Schuyler, the daughter of Howard Moss and Dorothy (Gevis) Moss and attended the Little School House, in Schuyler and Frankfort schools. On January 1, 1955, she was married to Fred Treen in Ilion. He died in 1989. Florence was a personal care aide at the Masonic Home, Utica, for 43 years.
Surviving family members include Fred Treen, Jr. and his wife, Barb, of West Winfield, Dorothy Ellsworth and her husband, Charles, of New Berlin, Dale Nicodemus and her husband, Jeff, Robert Treen and his wife, Beth, Keith Treen and Beverly Davis, all of West Winfield, Virginia Moylan and her husband, Dennis "DJ", of Whitesboro; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Moreau; and her brother, Harold Moss, both of Frankfort; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; her son, Kevin; grandson, Ronnie Jowett; and granddaughter, Alivia Moylan.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort). A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, immediately following the calling hours at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cedarville Cemetery. If you plan to attend, you will need to wear a face mask, along with social distancing. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship, c/o PO Box 504, Whitesboro, NY 13492. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Florence's arrangements and supervision were prearranged and are entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate.