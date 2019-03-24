Frances (Rusin) Brinski 1925 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Frances (Rusin) Brinski, age 94, a longtime resident of Little Falls, NY, and who, in 2006, moved to Amsterdam, NY, to reside with her daughter, passed away with her family at her side on Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, at Wilkinson Nursing Home of St. Mary's Healthcare, Amsterdam, New York. She received commendable care at that facility, and her loved ones would like to thank the staff.

She was born March 2, 1925, in Little Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Riznyk) Rusin, and was educated in schools there, graduating with Little Falls High School, 'Class of 1943'. Her marriage to John Brinski took place in 1947 at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Little Falls. He passed away on February 2, 2003. She actively participated with the Green Hills Home Bureau. Frances loved being around her family, and her home was always open and inviting for family and friends, especially remembering her Ukrainian Easter eggs.

She is survived by her beloved family: her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Blanchard and her husband, Thomas, of Amsterdam; her three sons and daughters-in-law, William Brinski and lovingly remembering his wife, Charlene, who passed away September 21, 2017, of North Carolina, Donald Brinski and his wife, Diane, of Colorado Springs, and Ronald Brinski and his wife, Holly, of Florida; her brother, John Rusin, of Little Falls; her eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her daughter-in-law; three sisters, Mary Tumski, Lena Jantosciak and Stafie Andrews; and her brother, Charles Rusin.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, in Little Falls, NY, officiated by Deacon James Bower. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.

Calling hours for family and friends are Tuesday morning, prior to the funeral prayers at the funeral home, 10:00 until 11:00 AM.

Those wishing to remember Frances in a special way are asked to consider a donation in her memory to the Home Bureau, by visiting http://www.nysfederation ofhomebureaus.com/join-a-chapter/, or donations may be made to a .

To extend an online note of sympathy, please visit www.eneafamily.com on the Internet.

Arrangements are under the direction of Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 823-2424. Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary