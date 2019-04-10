Services Enea Family Funeral Home 24 West Monroe Street Little Falls , NY 13365 (315) 823-2424 Resources More Obituaries for Frances Prestopnik Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances J. Prestopnik

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances J. Prestopnik 1930 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Frances J. Prestopnik, age 89, a lifelong resident of the Little Falls community, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home of CNY, where she was blessed with the love and support of her family at her side. The Elm Unit staff was wonderful to Fran and we would like to send a very special thank you to the Unit staff.

Born in Little Falls, on March 4, 1930, she was a daughter of the late John and Frances (Aniol) Grabowski. She received her education in Little Falls schools, having graduated with Little Falls High School, Class of 1948. On May 20, 1950, Frances was united in holy matrimony with John W. Prestopnik in the Sacred Heart Church, Little Falls. Mr. and Mrs. Prestopnik celebrated a blessed union of more than fifty years, one that was filled with their mutual commitment of love to their family and to one another. John passed away on April 3, 2002. Frances was last employed with Little Falls Hospital, retiring at the end of 1992, where she had worked for over twenty years on the Second Floor as an LPN. She also at one time had worked as a bookkeeper for Andrew Little & Sons of Little Falls.

Frances put the Catholic religion first in her life and along with her husband, attended Mass daily at the Holy Family Parish where they were members. She served as a Lector and assisted in altar preparation and was a Rosarian. The most significant and meaningful priorities in her life were her dedication to family and family values, sincere religious beliefs, and her love for joyous family gatherings. She had special and unique qualities of personality and character and tailored each of her special relationships she shared with everyone she knew. Most of all, she bestowed upon her family her love, guidance and support, all of which will live on in their hearts forever. Frances enjoyed baking and would make custom cakes for all sorts of special events and especially for family. She was an avid gardener and bird watching was always fun for her as well. You could always count on Frances to have a pot of coffee on!

She is survived by her eleven beloved children and their families, Richard Prestopnik and wife, Jan, of Fort Johnson, NY, Mary Lasher and husband, Jeffrey, of Woodgate, NY, Ann Marie Roy and husband, Mark, of Little Falls, Barbara McGrogan and husband, Edward, of Whitesboro, NY, Bernadette Miller and husband, James, of Little Falls, Theresa Ricci and her companion, Jerry Jadlowski, of Whitesboro, Christine Kroll and her husband, John, of Mohawk, James Prestopnik and his wife, Kathleen, of Little Falls, Thomas Prestopnik, of Little Falls, Sarah Hessler and her companion, Paul Trzepacz, of Little Falls and Grace Oliver and her husband, Donald, Jr., of New Hartford; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Prestopnik, of Little Falls; two brothers and their wives, Dr. Walter Grabowski and his wife, Joann, of Michigan and Theodore Grabowski and his wife, Patricia, of Texas; 25 cherished grandchildren, Nathan, Emily, Adam, Daniel, Jason, Valerie, Renee, Phillip, Andrea, Stephen, Joseph, Edward, Ryan, Kelly, Benjamin, Meghan, Katey, Jenelle, Brenan, Evan, Alison, Andrew, Abbie, Hayley, and Matthew; and 22 great-grandchildren, with one on the way at any time. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by one sister, Nellie Arnold; and two brothers, John and Joseph Grabowski.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM with prayer at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls and at 11:00 AM from the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Sts. Little Falls, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by Father Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon Jim Bower. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer. Respects can be paid to the family at the funeral home, prior to the prayers, 9:30 until 10:30 AM, Friday morning.

Those wishing to remember Frances in a special way are asked to consider a donation, in her memory, in lieu of flowers, to either the Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main Street, Little Falls or to the Presbyterian Home of Central New York, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for these purposes.

A condolence note may be sent to the family at www.eneafamily.com.

Her family has established all arrangements with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.

Frances' children would like to leave these parting words to mom – "Ja cie kocham" (I Love You). Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries