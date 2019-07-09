|
|
Frances Josephine Osley 1924 - 2019
HERKIMER - Frances Josephine Osley, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, July 7, 2019 in Valley Health Services, Inc.
She was born on December 21, 1924, in Herkimer, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Kemp Grabinski. A lifelong Herkimer resident, she was raised and educated in Herkimer schools. On September 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to Steven Osley in St. Joseph's RC Church, Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted union of 63 years. During that time, they enjoyed their camp on the lake and Polka dancing. As a loving wife, Frances devoted her time to her husband, Steven, throughout his lengthy illness. Mr. Osley preceded her in death on April 20, 2009. Mrs. Osley was employed, at one time, with Standard Desk Company, Herkimer, Cut Rate Super Market, Chicago Market and the Great American Grocery Store, retiring in 1997, at the age of 73. To all who knew her, she will always be remembered as a kind, caring and hopeful lady with an unforgettable smile. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving her are one son, Stephen J. Osley and his wife, Regina; a daughter, Carol Vercz, all of Mohawk; her grandson, Jeffery Osley, of Mohawk; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Lily; her extended family members, Patrick DeRocco and his wife, Sarra, of Frankfort, Jason DeRocco, of Glen Burnie, MD; great-grandchildren, Joselyn, Joseph, Jayline, Jonathan, Hannah and Hailey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Steven, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Fitch; a brother, Rudolf Grabinski; and son-in-law, Peter Vercz.
It was Mrs. Osley's request that funeral services and interment be private and at the convenience of her family.
Her family wishes to thank the Valley Health Services staff on 2 East Extension Unit for the kindness and compassion shown to Frances during her stay at Valley Health Services, Inc.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22202, or Valley Health Services, Inc., 690 West German Street, Herkimer, New York 13350.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019