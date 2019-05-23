|
|
Frances Shirley Urich 1927 - 2019
Lifelong Little Falls Resident
LITTLE FALLS - Frances Shirley Urich, 92, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Little Falls, surrounded by the love of her family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Alpine for the excellent care provided to Shirley.
Born, March 1, 1927, to the late Harry and Frances O'Brien Steinberg, Shirley was educated in Little Falls Schools, graduating from St. Mary's Academy. For many years she worked at P and K Dress Corporation in Little Falls. On February 7, 1948, Shirley was married to Frederic "Fritz" Urich, who passed away on December 9, 1989.
As family was the single most important factor to her, she was actively involved in all of their lives and shared an especially close, loving relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Shirley is survived by her children, Faye (George) Bunk, Frederic "Chico" Urich (Elaine Cobb), Gary "Cowboy" Urich (Cindy Campione), all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Eric Urich and Christopher (Ashley) McGowan; great-grandchild, Austin McGowan; brother, William Steinberg; sister, Evelyn Pachut; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Harold, Julia, Harriet and James; and her beloved grandchild, Phillip M. Bladek, who passed away on July 12, 2014.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidleman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131. A Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation. Private interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, on Wednesday.
Contributions in Shirley's memory may be offered to H.A.L.O. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2019