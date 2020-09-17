Frances Theresa Waghorn 1938 - 2020
ILION - Frances Theresa Waghorn, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford.
She was born on November 29, 1938, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late George and Melanie LaCelle Waghorn. She lived in Herkimer with her parents and siblings until the early 1980's. She then lived in various group homes within Herkimer County. In 2003, she moved to Hopewell, VA, for fifteen years, with her caregiver.
Theresa, as she preferred to be called, was known by all to be very friendly and outgoing with her familiar greeting of "I missed you." She never forgot a face, recognizing people she knew from years ago. Keeping in touch with family and friends were very important to Theresa and she spoke of them often. Theresa loved to look nice and always took pride in her appearance. She touched the lives of everyone she knew and will be greatly missed by all.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by all her siblings, Mary Cardinal, William Waghorn, Janet Musella and Mae Werczynski.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Carolyn Waghorn, of Herkimer; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis deSales RC Church, Herkimer, with Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, first to Veda A. Congdon, of Dolgeville and her family for giving Theresa a home and love throughout their caregiving years. Second to Samantha from Hopewell, VA, whose love and devotion to Theresa persevered even in difficult times and thank you to the nurses and staff especially the 3rd floor unit of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Ilion.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.