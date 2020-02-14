|
Francine Mary Aiello
PHOENIX, AZ - Francine Mary Aiello, 61, left her earthly body, January 18th, 2020, in her home.
Born in Herkimer, NY, to Frank and Margaret Aiello, Francine attended St. Francis de Sales school and graduated from Herkimer Senior High school in 1976. Francine held a Bachelor's Degree and two Masters Degrees.
She started her teaching and counseling career in Boston, MA. She relocated to Phoenix, AZ in the mid 1990's and spent over 30 years as a counselor in the Maricopa County Public School System. Helping students and children reach their full potential brought her life joy.
She had a zest for life by volunteering and fostering puppies through Puppy Luv Animal Rescue and being surrounded by her nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her laughter, contagious energy and her dedication to her students.
Her family is holding a private service in Naples, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the following: Caring Together Ovarian Cancer Center secure.givelively.org or Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, 34018 N. 2nd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85085. A memorial scholarship has been set up in her name for the students of Arcadia High School, 4703 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020