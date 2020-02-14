Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heidi's Events
2095 W 15th St
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Aiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Mary Aiello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Mary Aiello Obituary
Francine Mary Aiello
PHOENIX, AZ - Francine Mary Aiello, 61, left her earthly body, January 18th, 2020, in her home.
Born in Herkimer, NY, to Frank and Margaret Aiello, Francine attended St. Francis de Sales school and graduated from Herkimer Senior High school in 1976. Francine held a Bachelor's Degree and two Masters Degrees.
She started her teaching and counseling career in Boston, MA. She relocated to Phoenix, AZ in the mid 1990's and spent over 30 years as a counselor in the Maricopa County Public School System. Helping students and children reach their full potential brought her life joy.
She had a zest for life by volunteering and fostering puppies through Puppy Luv Animal Rescue and being surrounded by her nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her laughter, contagious energy and her dedication to her students.
Her family is holding a private service in Naples, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the following: Caring Together Ovarian Cancer Center secure.givelively.org or Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, 34018 N. 2nd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85085. A memorial scholarship has been set up in her name for the students of Arcadia High School, 4703 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -