Francis J. "Frit" Maida 1931 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Mr. Francis J. "Frit" Maida, 88, a resident of Valley Health Services and formerly of 6 Sullivan Street, Dolgeville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the nursing home.
Frit was born in Dolgeville, on May 19, 1931 the son of Antonio and Rosa (Parra) Maida and was a graduate of Dolgeville High School.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he proudly served during the Korean War and was a member of the Marine Corps Band at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was honorably discharged in 1954, earning the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon returning home, he was united in marriage to the former Marlene Circhirillo on June 15, 1956, in St. Patrick's Church in St. Johnsville. Mrs. Maida predeceased him on August 18, 2005.
He retired from Remington Arms in May of 1993, after 23 years of service to the company.
Better known as "Frit", he loved his hometown of Dolgeville and was perfectly content to sit on his front porch and watch the day unfold, or in his earlier retirement years, to have his daily coffee at Stewarts and visit with his buddies. He loved his music and once was a member of the Mohawk Valley Choral Society, the Dolgeville Community Band and St. Joseph's Catholic Church choir. He was also a charter member of St. Joseph's Council of the Knights of Columbus.
While a resident of Valley Health Services, he was often referred to as, "The Mayor". With his quick wit and humor and ability to make conversation with everyone, he made friends quickly with the staff and management and even the visitors of other residents.
He is survived by his daughter, Gina Maida Camardello and her partner, Dan Dievendorf; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Maida; his granddaughters, Courtney (Jason) Eggleston and Kimberly (Lance) Mosher; 3 great-grandchildren, Bennett and Cameron Mosher and Willa Eggleston; additionally, a very special sister, Yolanda Marucci; and a brother-in-law, Anthony Circhirillo. He was predeceased by a son, Ricky David Maida, on April 5, 2018; his sisters, Mary Bullock and Rose Mullen; and a brother, Gregory Maida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, on Helmer Avenue in Dolgeville. The Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Terence Healy and assisted by Deacon James Bower. Burial with Military Honors by the United State Marine Corps, will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours, but friends and family are invited to the funeral Mass.
The family thanks Valley Health for their care and kindness during these precious years of Frit's life and especially those who care for him on 2 West.
Kindly consider memorials to Valley Health Services or to the Dolgeville Forward Program in his memory.
Published in Times Telegram from July 24 to July 25, 2019