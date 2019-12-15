|
|
Frank B. Smith, Sr. 1923 - 2019
TOWN OF FAIRFIELD– Frank B. Smith, Sr., 96, of Sandy Lane Road, died on December 13, 2019 at Little Falls Hospital.
Mr. Smith was born on March 4, 1923 in Herkimer, a son of the late Earl and Mary (Higby) Smith. He worked on the family farm in the Town of Herkimer from an early age and received his education from local country schools. Frank was first married to the former Mary Schrader. On July 19, 1953, Frank was united in marriage with the former Gertrude M. Lynch in Maryland. He worked as a logger for a few years and then as a heavy equipment operator for the Herkimer County Highway Department, from where he retired. He also worked at second part-time job at the Herkimer Diamond Mines and the KOA for several years.
In his early years, he enjoyed racing go karts and stock cars. He was also fond of four wheeling, hunting and fishing. Frank will be remembered for his hard work ethic and remaining active well into his final years. Mr. Smith was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors besides his wife of 66 years, Gertrude; include seven children, Richard (Lorraine) Smith and Marion Braccine, all of Little Falls, James (Lori) Smith and Frank Jr. (Coleen) Smith, all of Fairfield, Carol Smith, of Salisbury, David Smith, also of Fairfield and Lora (Eugene) Grower, of Norway; eight grandchildren, Richard Smith, Jr., Tracy Petkovsek, James Smith, Jr., Tiffony Smith, Michael Smith, Susan Woods, Renee Hunt and Wesley Grower; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his brother, Donald Smith.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m. Calling hours are prior to the service on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. Cremation will follow with inurnment in Middleville Rural Cemetery at a later date.
The Smith family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the entire staff at Little Falls Hospital.
Memorials may be made to Middleville Fire Department or KVAC. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019