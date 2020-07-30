Frank D. Aiello Prominent Businessman in Herkimer
NAPLES - The earthly path of Frank D. Aiello, 89, came to an end on July 17th, 2020. He peacefully began his Heavenly journey from the comfort of his home.
Frank was a long time Herkimer resident before moving to Naples, FL, in 1991. He attended Tuger School and graduated from Herkimer High School with the Class of 1948.
Frank joined the US Army shortly after graduation and was active in the Korean Conflict. He served from 1951 to 1953, where he was a rifleman with the 25th Infantry in the 27th Regiment. He is a lifetime member of the Herkimer VFW post 4915.
After his role in the military, Frank resumed his place in the family business, Aiello's Super Food Market. Frank was united in marriage in 1956 to Utica native, Margaret D. Trivieri. They shared a loving union of 59 years until her passing in 2015.
One of the many roles that Frank undertook was the role of civic leader. He had a personal campaign of trying to make the world a better place, not just for his 5 children, but for everyone. Any organization he joined, he rose to the top. He had a long standing attendance with the Herkimer Rotary Club, where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He was a member of the Central New York American Heart Association
, where he served as the chairman of the Herkimer Board. He was Past President of the Mohawk Valley Grocers, Inc. He was the Past President and Chairman of the local United Fund. He served on the Village Advisory Board, as well as the Board of Education.
Frank was active in his church, St. Anthony's Parish and co- haired his church's Golden Jubilee Committee, as well as being a founding member of the St. Anthony's Glee Club. Frank was an original member of the planning committee of MOVAC.
Frank did outstanding work with the Boy Scouts. He had many titles with The General Herkimer Council. Frank spent many days at Camp Russell. He was awarded Leadership Titles of Silver Beaver, Silver Antelope and the very prestigious, St. George Award.
During Frank's civic projects, he was never far from his base as a store owner and meat cutter. He and his family grew their business to include the land around their store and created Joseph Aiello Realty Corporation. He was a founder and Past President of the family corporation. Frank had also secured his real estate license and was active while living in New York with Bruce Ward Realty.
Frank enjoyed golfing and was a member of Cedar Lake Golf Club, where he and Margaret created many family memories.
After settling in Naples, FL, Frank found lifetime friends while working as a golf ranger at The Vingards Country Club.
Frank is survived by his children, Jennifer Aiello- Milligan (Brian Milligan), MaryCarol Aiello (Stephen Brockett), Frank Aiello, Jr. and his wife, Carla and Donna Aiello; his six grandchildren, Dylan Joseph Aiello, Montana Leigh Aiello, Frank Aiello, III, Giovanna Aiello, Tyler Milligan and Danielle Gisonni and her husband, Chris, who gave him his great- grandson, "The Spreader of Joy", Frankie Gisonni.
Frank was predeceased by his wife, Margaret; and his dear daughter, Francine, in January of this year. He was also predeceased by his parents, Joseph and MariaStella Aiello; sisters, Chickie and Angie; brothers, Thomas and Tony; his in- laws, Antonio and Jenny Trivieri, as well as in-laws, Antonio Guliano, Sheila Aiello, John Fuso, AJ Trivieri, Josephine Gaurdi, Theresa and Sal Haddad, Larry Trivieri and Marilyn Trivieri.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, South Main St., Herkimer, with Reverend Terence Healy officiating and Deacon James Bowers, assisting. Due to current COVID -19 regulations, face masks and social distancing are required at the Memorial Mass. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.
Local arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contributions to the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, 229 S. Main St., Herkimer, NY 13350 or to a Veteran's Organization of one's choice.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com
