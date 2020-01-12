Times Telegram Obituaries
|
Frank F. Graham Obituary
Frank F. Graham 1926 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS – Frank F. Graham, age 93, passed away in the comfort of Little Falls Hospital, with his wife by his side, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Frank was born in Milford, NY, on January 16, 1926, the youngest of five children to the late William and Frances (Grant) Graham. He lived his whole life in the Central New York area, working for twenty years at Snyder's Bicycle Factory and then twelve years at Lifesaver's, a position from which he retired.
On September 1, 1973, at the age of 47, Frank married his beloved wife, the former Caryol A. Null and they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary this past year.
After his retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering around the house, cutting grass and tending to his garden. Frank was well known throughout the community as a kind and caring man; he would generously go out of his way to help others. He was loved by all that he met and truly always had the best stories to tell!
He is survived by his beloved wife, Caryol; his children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two dogs at home. He was predeceased by his parents; his four brothers, Louis Roberts, John Graham, Alex Graham and Claude Graham; his son-in-law, Robert Parkinson; and his grandson, Jacob Matteson.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend memorial visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe St., Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424. A brief prayer service will conclude the calling hours at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Little Falls Hospital, 140 Burwell Street, Little Falls, NY 13365 or to the of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A very special and sincere thank you is extended to Little Falls Hospital and Valley Health Services for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Frank and his family throughout his illness.
Frank's family has entrusted his final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
